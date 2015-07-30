Hindu Kush autoflower grows into a autoflower plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Hindu Kush autoflower has been derived from: (hindu Kush x Stardawg) x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 39 to 49 days. Hindu Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 60 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: woody, sweet, pine, earthy, incense and the effects can best be described as: calming, cerebral, powerful, relaxed.



View all details about Hindu Kush autoflower from Weedseedsexpress



