Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
