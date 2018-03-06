Island Sweet Skunk feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Island Sweet Skunk has been derived from: Sweet Pink Grapefruit x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Island Sweet Skunk feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 125 to 175 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 250 cm and will yield 800 to 1000 gram per m².



The weed has the following flavors: skunk, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, uplifting.