About this product

Jet Fuel feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Jet Fuel feminized has been derived from: Aspen Og. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Jet Fuel is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: diesel, pungent, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, uplifting.

Now in stock, buy Jet Fuel feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a THC level of 20%. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that flowers within 9-10 weeks and that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.

