Khalifa Kush springs to life as a Feminized Photoperiod plant, with roots tracing back to Unknown OG Kush. Growers commend its photoperiod approach: Beginner. With over 30% THC, it delivers a potent kick for seasoned fans. 80% indica paired with 20% sativa creates balance. Patience rewards at 63–70 days of flowering. Palate experiences include Pine, Lemon, Citrus, Sour, Earthy and Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene. It’s celebrated for its euphoric, creative, giggly, happy, relaxed effects. Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor cultivation yields its best work. Mediterranean, Temperate, Arid environments bring out its best. Embrace its narrative with each session.
