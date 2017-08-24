LA Confidential autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 65% Indica and 15% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. LA Confidential autoflower has been derived from: Og La Affie x Afghani x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. LA Confidential autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 300 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: herbal, earthy, woody, pine and the effects can best be described as: arousing, relaxed, giggly, focused, tingly.



Learn more about LA Confidential autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy LA Confidential autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

