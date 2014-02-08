About this product
Lamb's Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
627 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
