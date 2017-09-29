Larry OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Larry OG feminized has been derived from: Sfv Og x Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. Larry OG feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, earthy, woody, cream, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, giggly, calming, euphoric.



