Larry OG feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Larry OG feminized seeds

About this product

Larry OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Larry OG feminized has been derived from: Sfv Og x Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. Larry OG feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, earthy, woody, cream, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, giggly, calming, euphoric.

About this strain

Larry OG, also known as "Lemon Larry," "Sour Larry," and "Zour Larry" is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown strain family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica marijuana strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects of Larry OG are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species.

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
