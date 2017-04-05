Legend OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. Legend OG feminized has been derived from: Og Kush x Unknown. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Legend OG is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: diesel, kush, woody, pungent, sour and the effects can best be described as: sleepy, relaxed, hungry.



