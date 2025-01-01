Lemon Skunk feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. Lemon Skunk feminized has been derived from: Skunk Og x Lemon. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Lemon Skunk is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: lemon, skunk, citrus and the effects can best be described as: energetic, uplifting, happy.



Now in stock



Now in stock

