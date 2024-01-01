Lemon Tree feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Lemon Tree feminized seeds

About this product

Lemon Tree feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Lemon Tree feminized has been derived from: Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 65 to 70 days. Lemon Tree is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 100 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 800 to 1200 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: lemon, skunk, diesel, sour, citrus, tropical and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.

Now in stock, buy Lemon Tree feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Lemon Tree, also known as "Lemon Tree Kush," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Sour Diesel. Lemon Tree features a robust flavor profile that tastes like fresh lemons with undertones of diesel. Lemon Tree provides happy, relaxing effects that can be euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation and chronic pain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item