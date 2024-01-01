Lemon Tree feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Lemon Tree feminized has been derived from: Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 65 to 70 days. Lemon Tree is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 100 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 800 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: lemon, skunk, diesel, sour, citrus, tropical and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



Lemon Tree feminized

