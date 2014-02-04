Lowryder autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 30% sativa properties and 30% is ruderalis. Lowryder has been derived from: Northern Lights #2 x William's Wonder x Mexican Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Lowryder autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 30 and 45 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 30 and 60 cm and will yield 200 to 400 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about Lowryder autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Lowryder autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!