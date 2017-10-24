LSD feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of LSD feminized seeds

About this product

LSD feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. LSD feminized has been derived from: Skunk x Afghani. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. LSD is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 650 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, citrus, skunk, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, creative, uplifting.

Now in stock, buy LSD feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

