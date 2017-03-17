About this product
Magnum autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 60% sativa properties and 15% is ruderalis. Magnum has been derived from: Unknown. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Magnum autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 160 cm and will yield 80 to 150 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, spicy, pungent, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed, creative, energetic, euphoric, giggly, talkative, uplifting.
View all details about Magnum autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Magnum autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
A high caliber strain of mysterious origins, Buddha Seeds took a variety of powerful ruderalis, indica, and sativa strains to create this auto-flowering hybrid. This plant will explode with growth and branches and will provide high yields of spicy-smelling flowers. Magnum takes predominantly after its sativa parent when it comes to effects, producing fits of laughter and a euphoric cerebral blast.
Magnum effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
79% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
