Mamba Negra CBG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Mamba Negra CBG feminized has been derived from: Mamba Negra x Cbg Og. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Mamba Negra CBG feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pine, lime, earthy and the effects can best be described as: uplifting, euphoric, creative, cerebral.



Learn more about Mamba Negra CBG feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



