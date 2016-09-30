Maple Leaf feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
  • Photo of Maple Leaf feminized seeds

Maple Leaf feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Maple Leaf feminized has been derived from: Mazar x Afghan Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Maple Leaf is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: incense, kush, sweet, woody, pine and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, happy, powerful, tingly.

The Maple Leaf is a heroic strain of Indica with fat leaves, plump buds, and caked with crystals. Ml's lineage spans from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and has survived through some turbulent times due to the invading former USSR in the 80s. The taste of the herb is sweet, somewhat citrusy, and smells of incense. The effect of this wonderful strain has been known to act as an aphrodisiac and gives off a very relaxing and sensational body buzz. Coupled with a loved one and some good music or a good movie, Maple Leaf Indica can help provide the right mood for romance...or if enjoyed too much, can bring on a deep sleep right in the middle of your plans.     

