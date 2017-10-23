Master Kush Regular Seeds

Master Kush Regular Seeds regular grows into a regular plant consisting of 95% Indica and 5% Sativa. Master Kush Regular Seeds regular has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Skunk #1. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Master Kush Regular Seeds is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 160 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed.

About this strain

Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

