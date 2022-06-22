Maui Waui feminized seeds grows into a plant with 15% indica and 85% sativa properties. Maui Waui has been derived from: Hawaiian Sativa IBL. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. Maui Waui feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 155 and 175 cm and will yield 800 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, uplifting.



