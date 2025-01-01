Mimosa Auto springs to life as a Feminized Autoflower plant, with roots tracing back to Clementine x Purple Punch. In the garden, its autoflower notes shine: Beginner. With over 27% THC, it delivers a potent kick for seasoned fans. A harmonious 30% indica to 65% sativa blend. Patience rewards at 49–56 days of flowering. Citrus, Berry, Sweet, Tropical accented by Alpha Pinene, Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Alpha Humulene, Terpinolene paint its taste canvas. uplifting, cerebral, euphoric, happy sensations define its character. Adaptable to Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor growing techniques. Temperate, Tropical, Cold, Mediterranean, Arid environments bring out its best. Embrace its narrative with each session.
Mimosa Auto springs to life as a Feminized Autoflower plant, with roots tracing back to Clementine x Purple Punch. In the garden, its autoflower notes shine: Beginner. With over 27% THC, it delivers a potent kick for seasoned fans. A harmonious 30% indica to 65% sativa blend. Patience rewards at 49–56 days of flowering. Citrus, Berry, Sweet, Tropical accented by Alpha Pinene, Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Alpha Humulene, Terpinolene paint its taste canvas. uplifting, cerebral, euphoric, happy sensations define its character. Adaptable to Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor growing techniques. Temperate, Tropical, Cold, Mediterranean, Arid environments bring out its best. Embrace its narrative with each session.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available * Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!