Moonshine Cookies autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 40% Indica and 40% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Moonshine Cookies autoflower has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Moonshine Haze x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Moonshine Cookies is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: skunk, berry, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, talkative, relaxed, cerebral.



