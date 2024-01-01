Neville's Haze feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. Neville's Haze feminized has been derived from: Haze x Northern Lights #5. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Neville's Haze is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, pungent, pepper and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Neville's Haze feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!





