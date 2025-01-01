Nova OG, a Feminized Photoperiod selection, carries the heritage of Harlequin x Jack the Ripper. Growers commend its photoperiod approach: Beginner. Boasting around 33% THC, this strain offers a robust experience. 80% indica / 20% sativa ratio offers equilibrium. Your patience pays off after 56–63 days in bloom. Expect Fruity, Sweet, Candy fused with Linalool, Myrcene, Terpinolene, Humulene on the inhale. It’s celebrated for its happy, hungry, relaxed, focused, cerebral effects. Thrives in Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor cultivation setups. Flourishes under Temperate, Arid, Mediterranean climate. Invite its unique journey into your collection today.
