OG Kush autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 55% Indica and 25% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . OG Kush autoflower has been derived from: Og Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. OG Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 180 cm and will yield 60 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative, social.



