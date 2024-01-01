Oreoz feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Oreoz feminized seeds

About this product

Oreoz feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Oreoz feminized has been derived from: Cookies And Cream x Secret Weapon. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Oreoz is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: pungent, diesel, cream, vanilla and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, uplifting, focused.

Now in stock, buy Oreoz feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.

