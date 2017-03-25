Panama Red Feminized seeds

About this product

Panama Red feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 10% Indica and 90% Sativa. Panama Red feminized has been derived from: Panama x Colombian Gold. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Panama Red feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: lemon, spicy, herbal, earthy and the effects can best be described as: uplifting, happy, relaxed, creative.

Learn more about Panama Red feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

Now in stock, buy Panama Red feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Panama Red is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Panama and Colombia. Panama Red is an old-school cannabis classic that rose to stardom in the late 1960s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. Panama Red is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Panama Red effects include talkative, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Panama Red when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Reeferman, Panama Red features flavors like tea, spicy/herbal, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Panama Red typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Panama Red, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

