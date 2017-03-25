Panama Red feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 10% Indica and 90% Sativa. Panama Red feminized has been derived from: Panama x Colombian Gold. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Panama Red feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: lemon, spicy, herbal, earthy and the effects can best be described as: uplifting, happy, relaxed, creative.



Learn more about Panama Red feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Panama Red feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

