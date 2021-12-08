About this product
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
333 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!