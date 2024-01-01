Permanent Marker autoflower seeds

About this product

Permanent Marker autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 65% Indica and 15% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Permanent Marker autoflower has been derived from: Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherbet x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Permanent Marker autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 140 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 160 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, pungent, soap, candy and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, powerful, uplifting.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

