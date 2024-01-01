Permanent Marker autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 65% Indica and 15% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Permanent Marker autoflower has been derived from: Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherbet x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Permanent Marker autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 140 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 160 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, pungent, soap, candy and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, powerful, uplifting.



Learn more about Permanent Marker autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Permanent Marker autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

