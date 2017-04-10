Pineapple Express autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 50% indica and 30% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Pineapple Express autoflower has been derived from: Pineapple Express x Unknown Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Pineapple Express is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 110 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 110 cm and will yield 60 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, tropical, fruity, sour, pineapple and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, calming.



