Pink Rozay autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 60% Indica and 20% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Pink Rozay autoflower has been derived from: Lemoncello x Lemon Pound Cake x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Pink Rozay is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 170 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, lavender, flowery, fruity, herbal and the effects can best be described as: arousing, sleepy, relaxed, tingly.



