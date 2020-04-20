About this product
About this strain
Pink Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
202 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!