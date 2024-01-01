About this product
Pixie Dust is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Esensia Gardens. It combines Blueberry with the brand’s proprietary Magic Wand. Like a fairy’s spell, this indica-dominant strain offers relaxation and soothing body tingles in spades. It smells like the kind of bakery you see in fairy tales; lush blueberry, vanilla, and hints of lemon. Connoisseurs agree—it’s placed at the Emerald Cup in 2019, 2021, and 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pixie Dust, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
