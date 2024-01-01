Pixie Dust feminized seeds

About this product

Pixie Dust feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. Pixie Dust feminized has been derived from: Blueberry x White Widow x Lavender. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Pixie Dust is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 850 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: sweet, flowery, blueberry and the effects can best be described as: arousing, cerebral, relaxed.

About this strain

Pixie Dust is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Esensia Gardens. It combines Blueberry with the brand’s proprietary Magic Wand. Like a fairy’s spell, this indica-dominant strain offers relaxation and soothing body tingles in spades. It smells like the kind of bakery you see in fairy tales; lush blueberry, vanilla, and hints of lemon. Connoisseurs agree—it’s placed at the Emerald Cup in 2019, 2021, and 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pixie Dust, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
