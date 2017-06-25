Platinum Cookies feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Platinum Cookies has been derived from: (OG Kush x Girl Scout Cookies) x Durban Poison. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Platinum Cookies feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 190 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, focused, happy, relaxed, stoned.