Power Plant regular grows into a regular plant consisting of 10% Indica and 90% Sativa. Power Plant regular has been derived from: African. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Power Plant is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 120 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



