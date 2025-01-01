Pure Indica feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 90% Indica and 10% Sativa. Pure Indica feminized has been derived from: Og Kush x Mag. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Pure Indica is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 350 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed.



