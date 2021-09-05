Purple Gelato autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 50% indica and 30% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Purple Gelato autoflower has been derived from: Purple Gelato x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Purple Gelato is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 170 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, earthy, sweet, pine, lemon, herbs, sour and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, energetic, euphoric, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Purple Gelato autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

