Purple Gelato feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% indica and 40% sativa. Purple Gelato feminized has been derived from: Purple Haze x Gelato. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Purple Gelato is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 210 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, earthy, sweet, pine, lime, mint, herbs and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, energetic, euphoric, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Purple Gelato feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more