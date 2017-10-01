Purple Kush autoflower seeds

About this product

Purple Kush autoflower grows into a autoflower pure Indica plant. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Purple Kush autoflower has been derived from: Purple Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Purple Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed.

Now in stock, buy Purple Kush autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress.

