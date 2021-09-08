Purple Lemonade autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 55% indica and 25% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Purple Lemonade autoflower has been derived from: Purple Lemonade x Rudelaris. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Purple Lemonade is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 110 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 130 cm and will yield 100 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, citrus, lemon, sour, tropical and the effects can best be described as: powerful, euphoric, relaxed.



Now in stock, buy Purple Lemonade autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more