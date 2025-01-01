Purple Lemonade blooms as a Feminized Photoperiod strain, inherited from Purple Kush x Lemon Skunk. Cultivators praise its photoperiod flair: Beginner. Boasting around 23% THC, this strain offers a robust experience. Genetic makeup sits at 45% indica and 55% sativa. Your patience pays off after 56–70 days in bloom. Palate experiences include Citrus, Fruity, Sour, Woody, Tropical and Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool. It’s celebrated for its sleepy, relaxed, euphoric, happy effects. Perfect for Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor cultivation environments. Excels in Mediterranean, Temperate, Tropical, Arid weather conditions. Embrace its narrative with each session.
