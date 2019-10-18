Purple Punch feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Purple Punch has been derived from: Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Purple Punch feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 90 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, sleepy.



View all details about Purple Punch feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Purple Punch feminized seeds today and grow your own!