About this product
The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, sleepy.
View all details about Purple Punch feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Purple Punch feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!