Rainbow feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Rainbow feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Rainbow feminized has been derived from: Blueberry x Dancehall. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Rainbow is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, candy, pineapple and the effects can best be described as: arousing, tingly, uplifting, focused, energetic.

Now in stock, buy Rainbow feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Rainbow, also known as "Rainbow Kush" and "Rainbow Bud," is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry. The result is a compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching. Growers who grow Rainbow say it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, Rainbow gives consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation. Some say this strain tastes just like a tropical Starburst candy. Rainbow is believed to be 50% indica and 50% sativa.

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
