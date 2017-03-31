Rainbow feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Rainbow feminized has been derived from: Blueberry x Dancehall. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Rainbow is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, candy, pineapple and the effects can best be described as: arousing, tingly, uplifting, focused, energetic.



Now in stock

