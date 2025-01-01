RS11, also known as Rainbow Sherbert #11, is a Feminized Photoperiod strain that carries the heritage of Pink Guava x OZK. In the garden, its unique color highlights stand out. Clocking in at 32% THC, expect a formidable high. 40% indica / 60% sativa ratio offers equilibrium. Expect a bloom cycle from 70 to 84 days. Diesel, Sour, Sweet, Citrus, and Peach meld with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene for a distinctive flavor profile. It’s celebrated for its happy, relaxed, uplifting, giggly, focused effects. Thrives in Greenhouse, Indoor, and Outdoor cultivation setups. Temperate, Mediterranean environments bring out its best. Let its legacy become part of your story.
RS11, also known as Rainbow Sherbert #11, is a Feminized Photoperiod strain that carries the heritage of Pink Guava x OZK. In the garden, its unique color highlights stand out. Clocking in at 32% THC, expect a formidable high. 40% indica / 60% sativa ratio offers equilibrium. Expect a bloom cycle from 70 to 84 days. Diesel, Sour, Sweet, Citrus, and Peach meld with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene for a distinctive flavor profile. It’s celebrated for its happy, relaxed, uplifting, giggly, focused effects. Thrives in Greenhouse, Indoor, and Outdoor cultivation setups. Temperate, Mediterranean environments bring out its best. Let its legacy become part of your story.
