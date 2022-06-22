Runtz feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Runtz has been derived from: Zkittlez x Gelato. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Runtz feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 130 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, powerful, uplifting.



View all details about Runtz feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress



