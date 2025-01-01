Meet Sexxpot Auto: a Feminized Autoflower variety born of G13 x Hash Plant x Ruderalis lineage. With over 15% THC, it delivers a potent kick for seasoned fans. 70% indica / 10% sativa ratio offers equilibrium. 49 to 63 days mark its flowering window. Berry, Fruity, Shunk accented by Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene, Pinene paint its taste canvas. Consumers rave about its happy, relaxed, uplifting, arousing, euphoric impact. Perfect for Greenhouse, Indoor, and Outdoor cultivation environments. Ideal for Mediterranean, Temperate, and Arid regions. From seed to harvest, it crafts a story worth sharing.
Meet Sexxpot Auto: a Feminized Autoflower variety born of G13 x Hash Plant x Ruderalis lineage. With over 15% THC, it delivers a potent kick for seasoned fans. 70% indica / 10% sativa ratio offers equilibrium. 49 to 63 days mark its flowering window. Berry, Fruity, Shunk accented by Humulene, Linalool, Myrcene, Pinene paint its taste canvas. Consumers rave about its happy, relaxed, uplifting, arousing, euphoric impact. Perfect for Greenhouse, Indoor, and Outdoor cultivation environments. Ideal for Mediterranean, Temperate, and Arid regions. From seed to harvest, it crafts a story worth sharing.
