Shiskaberry feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of Shiskaberry feminized seeds

About this product

Shiskaberry feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Shiskaberry feminized has been derived from: Dj Short Blueberry x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Shiskaberry feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: berry, sweet, blueberry and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, relaxed, talkative.

Learn more about Shiskaberry feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

Now in stock, buy Shiskaberry feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item