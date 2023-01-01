Skywalker OG autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 50% indica and 30% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Skywalker OG autoflower has been derived from: Skywalker Kush Cut (selected From Dna Seeds) x Triangle F3. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 44 to 49 days. Skywalker OG is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 90 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 120 cm and will yield 80 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, cerebral, stoned, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Skywalker OG autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

