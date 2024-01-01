Sleepy Joe OG autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 70% Indica and 10% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Sleepy Joe OG autoflower has been derived from: Nova Og x Obama Kush x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Sleepy Joe OG autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 160 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: strawberry, lemon, skunk, garlic and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, powerful, euphoric.



Learn more about Sleepy Joe OG autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Sleepy Joe OG autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

