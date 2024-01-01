Sleepy Joe OG autoflower seeds

About this product

Sleepy Joe OG autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 70% Indica and 10% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Sleepy Joe OG autoflower has been derived from: Nova Og x Obama Kush x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Sleepy Joe OG autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 160 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: strawberry, lemon, skunk, garlic and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, powerful, euphoric.

Learn more about Sleepy Joe OG autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

About this strain

Sleepy Joe OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Joseph OG and an unknown strain. Sleepy Joe OG is 34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sleepy Joe OG effects include sleepy, relaxed, and confused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sleepy Joe OG when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Snoop Dogg, Sleepy Joe OG features flavors like earthy, piney, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sleepy Joe OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sleepy Joe OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



