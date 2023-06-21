Sleepy Joe OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% indica and 20% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she conbtains {"en": null}% ruderalis . Sleepy Joe OG feminized has been derived from: Nova Og x Obama Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Sleepy Joe OG is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 110 and 130 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 230 cm and will yield 850 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: strawberry, lemon, citrus and the effects can best be described as: powerful, euphoric, relaxed.



Now in stock, buy Sleepy Joe OG feminized at Weedseedsexpress today

