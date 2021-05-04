About this product
About this strain
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,791 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!