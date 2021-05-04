Sour Diesel autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Sour Diesel has been derived from: Chemdawg 91 x Super Skunk. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Sour Diesel autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 and 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 and 160 cm and will yield 50 to 170 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, earthy, herbal, lemon, pungent, sour and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about Sour Diesel autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Sour Diesel autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

Show more