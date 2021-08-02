About this product
Stardawg feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 90% sativa properties. Stardawg has been derived from: Chemdog #4 x Tres Dawg. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Stardawg feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 180 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 and 220 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, skunk, pine, diesel, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, happy, relaxed, social, talkative, euphoric, giggly.
View all details about Stardawg feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Stardawg feminized seeds today and grow your own!
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, skunk, pine, diesel, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, happy, relaxed, social, talkative, euphoric, giggly.
View all details about Stardawg feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Stardawg feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
Stardawg effects
Reported by real people like you
560 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!